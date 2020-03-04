We Calculated the Divorce Rate for Every Real Housewives Show and the Results Will Blow Your Mind

The Real Housewives of D.C.

Divorced: Mary Schmidt Amons, Michaele Salahi, Catherine Ommanney, Stacie Scott Turner

Not Married: Lynda Erkiletian

Divorce Rate: 100 percent

And finally, because we know you're all very curious, The Real Housewives franchise's overall divorce rate now stands at 43.2 percent.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)