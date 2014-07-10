Justin Theroux Says Being With Jennifer Aniston "Doesn't Feel Difficult," Wonders Why All the Fuss

AKM-GSI

"It can be an annoyance, but it's not the end of the world," Theroux told the magazine. "You have to center on what its core thing is, which is that you met someone you fell in love with. It's hard to explain. I just find myself wondering, What's the big f--king deal?"

Big f--king deal, indeed. Way to not let the madding crowd get you down, Justin!

As for the written words that tend to accompany all those paparazzi pictures in the tabloids, Jen's 42-year-old fiancé said that "it's always based on fiction."

"You just kind of ignore it," he continued, "but then you also become reluctant to say anything about the relationship. I could say everything's good, and then it's reflected back as 'JUSTIN THEROUX: EVERYTHING'S GOOD?' That just creates this echo chamber, and it ricochets around the internet, it just gets wacky."