Rachel McAdams Goes Fresh-Faced for Allure Magazine Cover—See the Pic!

It's been a while since Rachel McAdams graced the cover of a major magazine (nearly two years, in fact) but when it came time for her close-up, she was ready. Wearing minimal makeup and flashing an easy-going grin the actress looks completely comfortable—not to mention stunning—on the August 2014 cover of Allure.

As for her ever-changing hair color, the A Most Wanted Man actress is still sporting the slightly auburn-brunette shade that she went back to over a year ago.

The star has many films in the works including an untitled Cameron Crowe project with Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone as well as a reported return in the Sherlock Holmes franchise with Robert Downey Jr.. and Jude Law. Yet it's her romance flick from a decade ago that is earning her headlines as of late.