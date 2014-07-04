Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting Wears Bikini, Shares Sweet Moments With Husband Ryan Sweeting in Cabo—See the Pics!

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting recently showcased a rockin' bikini body in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she vacationed with her husband, Ryan Sweeting, and several of her girlfriends ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Sporting a black and white, semi-sheer halter crop top two-piece swimsuit, the 28-year-old Big Bang Theory actress and her hubby, who gathered his hair in a tiny top bun, were spotted sharing a sweet moment while swimming in the crystal-clear water on Thursday, July 3. The two smiled adorably at each other as he balanced her in his lap with a cocktail in his hand.

Cuoco-Sweeting and her hubby the knot last New Year's Eve near Los Angeles (the bride wore pink!).

Cuoco-Sweeting, who sports a back tattoo of the couple's wedding date, also made a spectacular Friends reference in a caption of a photo that shows her and her hubby kissing on the beach that was posted earlier this week.

"I'm his lobster," she said. "❤️ #cabocabocabo."

