Miranda Lambert Covers Rolling Stone's Country Issue in Tight White Tank, Daisy Dukes—See the Pic!

Miranda Lambert has mastered a classic combo that can be tricky to pull off: the tight white tank top and tiny Daisy Dukes!
That's exactly what the 30-year-old singer is wearing on her cover of Rolling Stone's Country Issue, and as you can see, her simple yet chic ensemble is perfect for showcasing the svelte, sexy body she's worked hard to attain!
Inside the mag, Miranda opens up about her Beyoncé obsession ("She's a girl from Houston, and she worked her butt off to get where she is," she gushes) and loving life in her adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. She also talks about her relationship with hubby Blake Shelton and their "pretty instantaneous" rise to fame.
"One day we were country singers, and the next we're on the front of the tabloids," she says. "I'm, like, really magical. I've been pregnant for two and a half years."
Miranda might be used to all the heat that comes from the press, but according to Blake, she's not above getting into a bar fight if you make her mad enough! "People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars," says the Voice coach. "One of them, I don't want to say the guy's name, but he's the lead singer of a very popular rock band. His initials are C.K." (According to Rolling Stone, Blake's referring to Nickelback's Chad Kroeger.)
Impressive! For more on Miranda, check out Rolling Stone's Country Issue, on stands Friday, and check out the newly launched site for RollingStoneCountry.com.