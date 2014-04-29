Ellen Page Admits She Was "Very Nervous" to Come Out as Gay: "I Felt Guilty for Not Being Myself"

Ellen Page is opening up about her decision to come out as gay.

The 27-year-old actress, who came out in February, admits she wasn't 100 percent confident about making the big announcement.

"I was very nervous. I was very nervous, yes," Page says in the new issue of Flare. "I was emotional, deeply, deeply emotional...You think you're in a place where you're all I'm thrilled to be gay, I have no issues about being gay anymore, I don't feel shame about being gay, but you actually do. You're just not fully aware of it. I think I still felt scared about people knowing. I felt awkward around gay people; I felt guilty for not being myself."