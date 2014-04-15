Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals Why Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson Didn't Cast Him in Fifty Shades of Grey

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could've scored a private audition with Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson. After all, the actor and the filmmaker have been married since June 2012. So why didn't Aaron try out for the role of Christian Grey, the wealthy entrepreneur with a BDSM fetish?

"I think it would have been the wrong kind of hype to bring toward us," the 23-year-old says in Nylon Guys' May 2014 issue. "It would have been kind of funny that this character that all these women fancy—he's one in a million—and my wife picks her husband to play the part? I would love to have done something together again, but it wouldn't have been Fifty. We were both on the same page."

Unlike the main characters, he assures the magazine, "We don't have a Red Room at home."

Has Aaron at least read the book? "No, I did not," he admits. "I'll watch the movie, though!"