Peaches Geldof Dies at Age 25

Peaches Geldof, the second daughter of musician Sir Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates, has died at the age of 25.

According to the BBC, police were called to a home in Kent to follow up on a "report of concern for the welfare of a woman" midday Monday.

An unidentified 25-year-old woman was later pronounced dead by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Kent Police released the following statement regarding her passing: "At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and sudden."

Peaches' father released the following statement no behalf of the family, "We are beyond pain. She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us. Writing 'was' destroys me afresh. What a beautiful child. How is this possible that we will not see her again? How is that bearable?"