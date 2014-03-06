Kids Re-Create Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyongo'o & More Stars' 2014 Oscar Looks!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood
by Rebecca Macatee | Thu., Mar. 6, 2014 9:11 AM
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood
What's cuter than Jennifer Lawrence tripping over herself on the Oscars' red carpet? A little girl dressed just like J.Law when she took that tumble!
Yep, the Toddlewood Kids are back again, modeling mini re-creations of the movie stars' Academy Awards looks! Tiny Katniss is a cutie, but just take a look at Jared Leto's mini-me!
Little Leto looks dapper in a black and white tux just like the Dallas Buyer Club star wore. Little Leto even has the tousled-yet-pretty ombre hair thing going on (although presumably this kid's wearing a wig), and the same facial scruffle/sparse goatee as the Academy Award winner.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood
Then there's the kid version of Lupita Nyong'o in that gorgeous custom ice blue Prada gown! Little Lupita nails the look, right down to the sparkly headband and sparkly earrings. The 12 Years a Slave star wore gold Fred Leighton jewelry, but let's hope little Lupita got the kids version of this for her photo shoot.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, got the tiny treatment as well. Their kiddie counterparts seriously did alright, alright, alright recreating the stars' old-school Hollywood glam ensembles!
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Just keep livin'.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?