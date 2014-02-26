Girls Star Allison Williams Is Engaged!

by Bruna Nessif | Wed., Feb. 26, 2014 4:28 PM

Ricky Van Veen, Allison Williams

Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Wedding bells are in Allison Williams' near future!

The Girls star's rep confirms to E! News that the blue-eyed beauty is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ricky Van Veen, who is the cofounder of CollegeHumor and helped launch Vimeo, among other notable sites.

Williams may have troubles with love on the small screen, but in reality, she's been enjoying the company of Van Veen for over three years now. According to the New York Post, the couple met while the 25-year-old actress, a 2010 Yale graduate, was filming the pilot for her hit HBO series.

Williams told Glamour earlier this month that she would "walk away from" her career in order to have kids.

"I'd love to be a mom—and not have to bring my kids into my trailer...Or a balance [of both]," said Williams, who plays Marnie on the award-winning series. "But you've [got to] call it on the fly to a certain extent."

And Ricky's got dad's approval! When asked by Larry King during an interview in January what news anchor dad Brian Williams thought of Van Veen, Williams smiled and replied, "He likes him a lot."

Let's just hope Williams' busts a rap song during the wedding reception!

People was first to report the engagement.

