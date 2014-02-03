Seinfeld Reunion Video Crosses 1 Million Mark—Will a Full Reunion Ever Happen?

Seinfeld is back…Kinda. Sorta. Ish.

In true Seinfeld style, the much-buzzed-about "Seinfeld Reunion" during the Super Bowl that Jerry Seinfeld has been hinting at for weeks, ended up a whole lot of something about relatively…nothing. It was a promo, more or less, for Jerry's Crackle series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," in which Seinfeld and Jason Alexander (George Costanza) sat at Tom's Restaurant to chat about a Super Bowl party. Newman (Wayne Knight) also popped in to bring some pastries.

But of course, to diehard Seinfeld fans, it was certainly something. And the clicks confirm it.