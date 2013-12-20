Why You Should Be Watching HBO's Getting On

1. Laurie Metcalf, Niecy Nash & Alex Borstein: Yes, Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf whom you know as Aunt Jackie from Roseanne. She's back in a weekly series and she's nothing like her very famous character. Well, they're both a bit scattered—but Metcalf's Dr. Jenna James is a different kind of scattered. She's strange, but not in an adorkable way. It's in a "Hey, I know a person EXACTLY like this" kind of way or "Hey, am I like this?" kind of way. She's doing great things here. Niecy Nash is great as the understated Nurse Didi Ortley. Gone is the brash personality she's known for playing and the larger-than-life persona she's adopted on reality shows, and in its place is a funny and tender performance. Then there's Alex Borstein, yes Ms. Swan from MADtv and the voice of Lois Griffin on Family Guy. She's playing a sweet, somewhat naïve character who's finding her backbone slowly. There's even character evolution on this show! All three are great and the chemistry they have makes the show all the more entertaining.

2. Laurie Metcalf's Face: Metcalf's co-stars Nash and Borstein are improve pros, but Metcalf is admittedly shy about losing the script. However, she has been doing wonders with her facial expressions. You haven't lived until you see Metcalf impersonate Donald Duck and then promptly run away. Simply wonderful.