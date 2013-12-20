John Oliver Bids a Teary Goodbye to The Daily Show—See What Made Him Emotional

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining HBO, especially as I presume this means I get free HBO now. I want to thank Comedy Central, and everyone at The Daily Show for the best seven and a half years of my life," Oliver said in a statement when his show was announced. "But most of all, I'd like to thank Jon Stewart. He taught me everything I know. In fact, if I fail in the future, it's entirely his fault."

Oliver's new show will be helmed by Daily Show veteran Tim Carvell.

"We weren't otherwise searching for another weekly talk show, but when we saw John Oliver handling host duties on The Daily Show, we knew that his singular perspective and distinct voice belonged on HBO," HBO president Michael Lombardo said.

Will you miss John on The Daily Show? Anybody have a tissue?