Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Epic New Golden Globes Promos: Pianos, Lovers and Dancing

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back to be our best friends helm the Golden Globes and they're being hilarious already. Typical.

The two are best friends…and/or in love with each other? Depends on whom you ask, according to the new promo below. They're dancing, singing, telling jokes and being pretty amazing. It's the biggest Hollywood party of the year and with these two hosting, anything can happen.

Poehler, who earned a nom for her work on Parks and Recreation, and Fey are set to host the big show on Sunday, Jan. 12, and recently revealed what people can expect from their second stint. "We're going to encourage people to go real long on their speeches," Poehler joked, while Fey added, "I'm going to tell people to find it. Don't stop talking until you 'find it.'"

So are they more than friends? Well, if you ask one of them, yes. Or maybe not?

They're dancing queens! See Poehler and Fey break it down in the big opening number.

In this promo, the two vow to do something never done before: host the grand ceremony atop a grand piano. Sounds grand, right?

