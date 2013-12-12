Kelly Clarkson vs. Carrie Underwood: Maria Off! Which Idol Alum Sings 'My Favorite Things' Better?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 12, 2013 11:19 AM

Carrie Underwood, Sound of Music, Kelly Clarkson

Will Hart/NBC; Justin Lubin/NBC

Kelly Clarkson singing songs from The Sound of Music is definitely one of our favorite things. But does she do it better than Carrie Underwood?

The American Idol veterans are going head-to-head with two takes on the classic track "My Favorite Things." Yep, it's Kelly vs. Carrie and this battle is way better than cream-colored ponies.

Viewers will recall Underwood sang the song with Private Practice star Audra McDonald during NBC's The Sound of Music Live! on Dec. 5. Clarkson recently had her own NBC Christmas special, Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Tale, and her holiday album, Wrapped In Red, features her upbeat take the song.

And for good measure, here's Julie Andrews' from the original Sound of Music movie:

Want to see NBC's The Sound of Music Live! in full? You're in luck. The network will rebroadcast the three-hour special on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

Which version is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

Kelly Clarkson Vs. Carrie Underwood
Whose version of "My Favorite Things" is your favorite?
50.7%
49.3%

