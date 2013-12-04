Will Ferrell Covers Rolling Stone, Talks About Not Upsetting Kanye West While Filming

Part of the film's ridiculousness is coming from lots of celebrity cameos, including one by Kanye West, who previewed his new album Yeezus for castmembers on set.

"He was playing it on the set, which was great," Ferrell dished. "But then he didn't understand when it had to be turned off, when it was time to film. He was like, ‘Hey, what's going on!' We didn't want Kanye to get upset, but at the same time, we kind of had to film."

Ferrell also opened up about a similar movie idea he had pre-Anchorman that never came together after he failed to get costar Paul Rudd on board for the flick.

"Paul was a little thrown," Ferrell said. "He said, ‘You know guys, I'm so busy now...' We scared him out of producing! So then we were like, ‘Let's go back to the drawing board and have it be about the workplace. We can still have bizarre stuff.' And even then, nobody wanted to do it."

Luckily for fans, everything came together!