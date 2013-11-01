Cheesy TV Christmas Movie Test: Which Ones Are Real and Which Ones Are Fake?

1. Snow Angels: When global warming hits a small New England town and winter forgets to come, one little girl and her cynical teenage babysitter must work to restore the Christmas spirit before the town's residents forget the holiday…forever.

2. Pete's Christmas: A selfish and greedy young boy named Pete has the worst Christmas Day ever, only to find that he must repeat the day again and again until he gets it right. During his journey, he learns the true meaning of the holiday spirit.

3. Naughty or Nice: When Krissy Kringle finds the magical "Naughty or Nice" book by accident, the discovery changes her life. After Krissy realizes that the book is magical and will show her all the bad deeds of those around her, Krissy sets out to expose everyone she knows who has been naughty. But Krissy also discovers that the book's powers reveal the nice in people, not just the naughty.