Breaking Bad Series Finale: Walter White's Last Stand

Spoiler Warning: If you have yet to watch the series finale of Breaking Bad, what on earth are you doing here?! There will be massive spoilers in this post, and we'll go all Heisenberg on you if you continue reading and then yell at us in the comments that we ruined it for you. For those who have seen it, let's talk about it!

Now that's how you end a series.

We don't want to shatter the beautiful Breaking Bad bubble you're in with a bogged down intro, so let's just get right down to talking about the final episode of the AMC drama, appropriately titled "Felina". Also known as "tying up loose ends in an awesome fashion":