Homeland's Damian Lewis Talks Claire Danes Sex Scenes: Her Husband "Has Nothing to Worry About"

There are no blurred lines here.

Homeland's Damian Lewis doesn't let his onscreen love interest with Claire Danes bleed into his real life in any way.

In fact, he's so careful with their steamy scenes on the hit show that he even reassured her actor husband, Hugh Dancy, that things are strictly professional between him and Danes.

In an interview with Men's Journal, Lewis explains how he spoke with Dancy about his character's love affair with Danes' character.

"I take it very seriously if someone's husband is coming into a situation where his wife is doing intimate work with another man," he told the magazine.