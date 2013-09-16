Michael J. Fox to Rolling Stone: Parkinson's Improved My Acting

If you ask Michael J. Fox, Parkinson's disease has forced him to become a much more resourceful actor.

Gracing the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone in advance of his celebrated return to network television this fall with The Michael J. Fox Show on NBC, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner told the magazine that his two decade-plus illness hasn't been all bad, as it's made him approach his craft in a new—and perhaps more satisfying—way.

"I had a certain fluidity to my movements and rhythm of speech and a physicality that I had depended on," said Fox, now 52. "It served me really well, but when that was taken away, I found that there was other stuff that I could use. That hesitation, that Parkinsonian affect, is an opportunity to just pause in a moment and collect as a character and respond to what's happening and just gave me this kind of gravitas."