Breaking Bad Spinoff: AMC Announces Prequel With Saul Goodman Character

Better call Saul! And what do you know, AMC is totally doing just that!
The network has announced plans for a Breaking Bad prequel featuring Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), aka Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) seedy, but always-entertaining criminal lawyer.
The series, tentatively titled Better Call Saul, will come from Breaking Bad mastermind Vince Gilligan and has been in the works for months. According to AMC, the one-hour spinoff will focus on the "evolution of the popular Saul Goodman character before he ever became Walter White's lawyer." Keep in mind the term "prequel," which means the Saul character could still meet a grisly end in Breaking Bad's final season and still star in a spinoff. Just saying.
Saul first appeared in season two of the AMC hit drama series when he was hired by Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul) after Badger (Matt L. Jones) was caught by the DEA. Aw, remember when Walt and Jesse were partners? Bittersweet memories now.
Back in July during the TCA Summer Press Tour, Gilligan said it was his "fervent wish" that the spinoff get off the ground.
"It's for powers bigger than me to figure out if it can come to fruition, but I would very much like it to be the case," he said. "We're working toward that." And Odenkirk was more than enthusiastic when asked if he was up for a show focused on Saul.
"I would love to do it. I'd do it in a second, because if Vince wrote it, it's going to be awesome," he gushed at the press tour. "Other than that, for me, the spinoff was just having been on the show. Everything good that's already come for me being on this show is all I'd ever need to be happy."
Breaking Bad is currently hurtling toward its series finale, with episode 14 airing this Sunday on AMC.
Would you watch a Saul spinoff?