50 Reasons Charlie Hunnam Is Perfect for 50 Shades of Grey (So Stop Petitioning for a New Cast)

ZUMAPRESS.com
by John Boone | Tue., Sep. 3, 2013 1:21 PM
ZUMAPRESS.com
Yesterday, Charlie Hunnam officially landed the role of Christian Grey in the hotly anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey film adaptation alongside Dakota Johnson. And fans were fifty shades of pissed.
Robert Pattinson is Christian Grey! Matt Bomer is Christian Grey! Ben Affleck is Christian Grey (J/K LOL, can you imagine what kind of meltdown the Internet would have if Ben Affleck were cast as both Batman and Christian Grey?)
Bomer fans even went as far as starting a Change.org petition to get have the film re-cast: "All readers believe matt is christian. It would be a dream to see him in the movie," the site reads. The petition is attempting to raise 10,000 signatures in hopes that--what? Getting Charlie fired? That seems awfully mean.
Especially since we think Charlie will make a perfect Christian Grey. And here are 50 reasons why:
1. Basically the only requirement to be Christian Grey is to be handsome.
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
Well, there you go.
2. He looks really good in nice suits.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
3. Billionaire bad boy? Here you go:
4. And again:
5. And again:
6. Now imagine that with a little less facial hair:
7. And a sexy, short haircut:
UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com
8. Or a hat. Hey, it gets chilly up in Washington sometimes.
Magnolia Pictures
He still looks good, even in a hat.
9. He's no stranger to big movies. This summer he starred in Pacific Rim.
Warner Bros. Pictures
10. So we can assume the pressure won't get to him (PacRim cost like a billion dollars).
Legendary Pictures
11. What's a little erotica compared to fighting monsters with robots?
Wait a second. Look at those arms...
12. And now in motion.
13. Why don't you just take that shirt off, Hunnam?
There it is. And while we're at it...
14. This.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Tim Whitby/Getty Images
15. This.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Tim Whitby/Getty Images
16. This.
17. This.
18. This.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Tim Whitby/Getty Images
19. This.
20. This.
21. Sorry, we got a little distracted. Back to reasons Charlie makes a perfect Christian Grey. He's comfortable on a red carpet.
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Here he is with big star and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. Photoshop Dakota Johnson's face over hers, if you must.
22. And he'll sign your stuff at premieres.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hear that, mommy porn mamas? Christian Grey autographs all around!
23. He can do brooding.
24. Really, really brooding brooding.
25. He can give intensity, too.
26. He can say "babe" and make it sound natural.
"Laters, babe."
27. And...
28. This.
29. This.
30. This.
Men's Fitness/Jim Wright
31. Now hear us out: If you're making a movie where the characters spend 99 percent of the story banging, you want an actor who's comfortable au natural.
(Pro tip: You can find GIFs of Charlie's butt on Tumblr.)
32. And you want an actor who can sell a sex scene.
FX
33.
34. And who gives good chemistry.
35. Like this.
36. And this.
37. This.
38. This.
39. This.
40. This.
41. This.
42. This.
43. And most importantly, this. All of this:
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
49.
Yeah, we think he'll do just fine as Christian Grey.
50. Oh yeah, and he's a good actor.
Prashant Gupta/FX
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?