Glee's Matthew Morrison Is Engaged to Renee Puente

The celeb headed to Great Ormond Street Hospital to meet patients at the facility and took to his Twitter to document the trip.

Morrison wrote, "Such an incredible time at Great Ormond St Children's Hospital. Such brave kids!"

The actor and singer also revealed during an interview with The Independent that he's is hoping to launch his own international network of performing arts schools to combat cuts in music provision which he fears could prevent a generation of youngsters from achieving their potential.

"I wouldn't be where I am today if I hadn't found that passion at a young age. I think it's a shame and a travesty to cut that stuff," Morrison said.

"You'd have to keep up the grades to be involved," he said. "It would have a big element of under-privileged kids, I think that's important. It's also been proven that music helps you in science and maths."

Who wouldn't want a real-life Will Schuester?!

But first—wedding plans. Congratulations to the couple!

