Channing Tatum: I Want to Be the Male Jennifer Lawrence, Plus Magic Mike Star Talks Marriage to Pregnant Wife Jenna Dewan

Turns out, Channing Tatum is just like us. Why? He loves Jennifer Lawrence.

"I wouldn't mind being the male Jennifer Lawrence. I think she's incredibly cool," the White House Down star says in the upcoming issue of Cosmopolitan, in which he appears as the July "Cosmo Guy" and also dishes on his marriage to pregnant wife Jenna Dewan.

The adorable couple of nearly eight years is currently living together in London while Channing is filming Jupiter Ascending, and the father-to-be shares the secret to making their marriage work.