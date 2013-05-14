The End of The Office: 100 Reasons Why We Will Always Love the Series, 75-51

  • By
    &

by Jenna Mullins | Tue., May. 14, 2013 1:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Office

Chris Haston/NBC

Yesterday we kicked off our week-long celebration of The Office with the first 25 reasons of why we will always love the NBC series. The finale is a mere two days away, so let's not waste any more time mourning it. Let's get back to celebrating it! Here are the next 25 reasons why The Office will always be special to us:

75. Michael's (Steve Carell) hockey skills.

74.  Michael Scott meeting David Brent (Ricky Gervais).

73. Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fisher) doing talking-heads together.

some text

VIDEO: Steve Carell surprises fans at Scranton party

72. Michael's acceptance of office diversity.

some text

71. Jim and Pam's air high-five.

some text

70. Michael's secret to success.

some text

69. Dunder Mifflin taking on the planking phenomenon.

some text

68. Michael's face when the office sang him a song after his last Dundies.

some text

NEWS: The Office Recap: An engagement, a Dunder Mifflin farewell and the Jim-Pam tribute that left is in tears

67. Michael rolling in the PT Cruiser.

some text

66. Ryan (B.J. Novak) the temp.

some text

65. Harvey the Computer.

some text

64. Kelly's (Mindy Kaling) enthusiasm for customer service.

some text

63. Blonde Dwight (Rainn Wilson).

some text

NEWS: The Office gets supersized series finale

62. Pam's dorky glasses.

some text

61. Jim face-checking the camera.

some text

60. Dwight's Dunder Mifflin disguises.

some text

59. Café Disco!

some text

58. Dwight's fire drill.

some text

VIDEOS: Check out Michael J. Fox's return to TV, Dracula, James Spader's Blacklist and more new NBC series!

57. Jim in his mustache disguise.

some text

56. Phyllis' (Phyllis Smith) healthy sexual appetite.

some text

55. That time that Daryl (Craig Robinson), Andy (Ed Helms) and Dwight went roller-skating.

some text

NEWS: NBC unveils its fall schedule

54. Princess Unicorn, whose horn can pierce the sky.

some text

53. Dunder Mifflin's Christmas card.

some text

52. Jim's "Dwight" costume.

some text

51. Dwight's "Jim" costume.

PHOTOS: The Office: Jim's best pranks

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Office , TV , Steve Carell , John Krasinski , Rainn Wilson , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.