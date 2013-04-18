Throwback Thursday Recap! Sex and the City: Carrie Breaks Aidan's Heart (for the First Time)

To celebrate the Internet's obsession with Throwback Thursday, we will be recapping our favorite past episodes of television every week. Got a suggestion for what to recap next? Hit us up in the comments!

Today's recap: It's Sex and City's third-season episode, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"

Finally, after weeks of cheating and lies, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) came clean to Aidan (John Corbett) about her affair with Big (Chris Noth). Her timing wasn't great; she blurted it out right before she and Aidan were supposed to leave for Charlotte's (Kristen Davis) wedding. What followed next was one of the most realistic and painful couple breakups in television history. But let's back up a bit.

We are only a week away from Charlotte's perfect wedding to Trey (Kyle MacLachlan), and our gals are all having issues. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) doesn't want to be a dateless bridesmaid, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) wants to bed Trey's Scottish relative and Carrie is debating between keeping her Big affair a secret from her wonderful loving boyfriend or coming clean. Oh, and Charlotte hasn't had sex with Trey yet, because she wanted to save herself for the wedding night. What could go wrong with any of these situations? Oh, that's right. Everything.