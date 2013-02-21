TV Watercooler: The Vampire Diaries' Sob-Worthy Death, Parks and Rec's OMG Wedding and More

The Vampire Diaries: For those who thought last week that maybe, possibly, there was some kind of supernatural twist that caused Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) to not die…um, sorry. No loophole on this one. However, Elena (Nina Dobrev) was in deep, deep denial and refused to believe her brother was truly dead, even when his body started to decompose. And smell.

It's a phone call from April (Grace Phipps) for Jeremy that finally allows Elena to hit the acceptance stage: "Jeremy can't come to the phone right now. I'm sorry. He's dead." Ouch. That was like a kick to our emotional crotch. So Elena decides to burn down her house down as a cover story for his death, and because, as she puts it, "There's nothing here for me anymore." Seriously, who hasn't died in that house? Elena pretty much loses it at that moment, so Damon (Ian Somerhalder), watching helplessly and unable to console her, tells Elena to turn off her humanity so the pain would stop, which she does. You can tell, because the light pretty much went out from behind her eyes, and thus completed one of Nina Dobrev's best performances to date on TVD.

Parks and Recreation: "I love you and I like you." And with those words, we cried so many happy shipper tears for Ben (Adam Scott) and Leslie (Amy Poehler) as they got married right there in City Hall, where they first met. Parks and Rec's wedding episode was the perfect combination of tear-inducing scenes and laugh-out-loud moments. For example, we got a real celebration of Ron (Nick Offerman) and Leslie's friendship, like Ron telling Leslie she looked beautiful and Leslie refusing to get married until Ron got out of jail for punching out councilman Jamm (Jon Glaser). And don't even get us started on how we felt during the Ben-Leslie flashbacks while they said their vows. Our hearts threw up glitter-covered puppies, it was so adorable. Was there ever anything more perfect than tonight's wedding episode? Discuss in the comments, but you're probably wrong. Seriously, no words could describe how wonderful it was, so just go watch it.