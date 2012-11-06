Barack Obama on Sasha and Malia Dating: Guys Will Need "Guts to Get Through Secret Service"

Sure, Barack Obama is the president of the United States, but to daughters Sasha and Malia, he's Dad.

"I embarrass them all the time," the Democrat told Ryan Seacrest's KIIS FM radio show on Election Day. "But Michelle is very good about making sure that we're creating a space for them where they can have sleepovers. They can go to the mall. They can go to the movies. They're going to homecomings at their school."