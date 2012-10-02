TV Premiere Week Recap: Ratings Winners and Losers and Save It or Sink It Results

CBS, FOX, ABC
by Jenna Mullins | Tue., Oct. 2, 2012 2:00 PM
And...scene!
Save for the CW, all the networks have officially rolled out the season premieres for their returning shows and debuted their new series. Now it's time to look back over everything we learned so far with the new Fall TV season. What shows came out of the gate the best? And what new series did you guys vote to save (or sink) the most? Let's evaluate in the best way we know how...with GIFs!
RATINGS OVERVIEW:
ABC Once Upon a Time continues to be a win for the network, premiering well on Sunday night and being one of the top drama programs overall last week in the ratings. Revenge made the move to Sundays with barely a hiccup in the ratings, keeping its season-one premiere audience of about 10 million viewers. But their new series, 666 Park failed to keep the momentum going from Revenge and Once, dropping in the ratings.
And unsurprisingly, Modern Family's premiere was one of the top comedies for the precious 18-49 demographic, while Grey's Anatomy's season-nine opener also got big ratings for ABC. The critically-panned new series The Neighbors shocked everyone by earning the No. 2 new comedy award behind NBC's Go On. What?!
CBS Vegas and Elementary (both highly promoted by CBS) debuted solidly for the No. 1 network, with 14.9 million and 13.4 million viewers, respectively. Unfortunately, the ratings were underwhelming for their other two new series: Made in Jersey (7.8 million) and Partners (6.6 million).
The Big Bang Theory once again ruled supreme as the No. 1 comedy with 15.7 million viewers. And NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles both exploded back onto the schedule with new huge premiere ratings on Tuesday night, leading the drama series.
Fox Fox is not off to the smoothest start. The Tuesday night comedy block, full of critically-loved shows, didn't exactly dominate the ratings. New Girl, Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project had to go up against Dancing With the Stars and The Voice. Fox's comedies placed fourth in viewers and third in the 18-49 demo. New Girl did gain more eyes with DVR ratings, but The Mindy Project and Ben and Kate are still trailing behind the Zooey Deschanel favorite.
The Mob Doctor didn't find an audience on Monday nights, while Bones was unable to live up to the ratings House usually had. And moving to Glee to Thursday nights at a later time did nothing to bump up their solid but wavering audience size. Even The X Factor, which had Britney Spears failed to live up to expectations, even though it's still a good anchor for their Wednesday and Thursday nights.
NBC Welcome back to prime time, NBC! Not only was the struggling peacock the only network to improve upon the 18-49 rating (up 12 percent), but it won premiere week overall with the help of Sunday Night Football, The Voice and the top-rated freshman drama Revolution, which continues to hold steady in the numbers. And as noted earlier, Go On is the No. 1 new comedy of the season.
But with that upside is a downside. NBC's Wednesday comedy block is starting poorly with Animal Practice and Guys With Kids, with both new series barely averaging 5 million viewers apiece. And Thursday night comedies, which used to rule the television back in the Must See TV days, have been struggling in the ratings with The Office, Parks and Rec and Up All Night premiers. People, why aren't you watching Parks and Rec? That makes us angry. (E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
SAVE OR SINK IT RESULTS:
666 Park: Save it! (67.6 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Last Resort: Save it! (81.9 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
The Neighbors: Sink it! (68.4 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Elementary: Save it! (79.7 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Partners: Save it! (66.7 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Vegas: Save it! (74.9 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Ben and Kate: Save it! (62.3 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
The Mindy Project: Save it! (76.8 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
The Mob Doctor: Save it! (60.4 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Animal Practice: Save it, barely. (52.2 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Go On: Save it! (80.8 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Guys With Kids: Save it, barely. (51.6 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Revolution: Save it! (76.8 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
The New Normal: Save it! (70.9 percent)
Your Votes in GIF Form:
Now that we've gone over the Fall TV season so far, we want to hear what you have to say about the new shows and the returning series. Head down to the comments and talk it out!
