Fall TV Preview: Emily Owens, M.D. Is Not Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

Emily Owens M.D. has a lot of things going for it. For starters, Mamie Gummer (the daughter of the legendary Meryl Streep) in the title role is endearing and a likable show lead. And it's a different type of series for the CW, which usually has all its leading ladies looking and acting, well, perfect. Emily Owens is definitely not perfect, in looks or in action, but will that help or hurt the series that lives on a network mostly made up of pretty people? And is the premise strong enough to keep the interest of the younger demo?

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16, 9:00 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: NCIS: LA (CBS), Go On (NBC), New Girl (Fox), Happy Endings (ABC)

Cast: Mamie Gummer, Justin Hartley, Aja Naomi King, Kelly McCreary, Michael Rady, Necar Zadegan

Status: We've seen the pilot episode

Last year, it was all about Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) as the hot doctor on the CW. Now it's Emily Owens' turn. Of course, they are in very different worlds. Emily, who was tormented in high school, is hoping her new life as a doctor will help her overcome the past and make a fresh start. Turns out, her high school bully is working at the same hospital! And is stealing her crush! Sounds a lot like high school still, right?