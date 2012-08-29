Five Fall Shows We Love: Elementary Is Simply a Standout

We should probably preface this with a disclaimer. We are big fans of the BBC's Sherlock, but we believe that more than one modern Sherlock Holmes adaption can exist in the universe without taking away from the brilliance of the other. Shocking, we know.

You may think you know Sherlock Holmes, but you don't know this one. It's different approach focusing on the recovering-addict Holmes. He's quirky in the best sense of the word, but probably more aptly, he's complex.

We're introduced to Sherlock Holmes (Miller) through his newly appointed sober companion, Dr. Joan Watson (Liu). She is no-nonsense, but Holmes has her number from the get-go. Or does he? She's suffering from some past trauma that pushed her out of the OR. And Holmes used drugs to forget some past trauma that pushed him out of London. It's a match made in dysfunctional heaven.