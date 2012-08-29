Five Fall Shows We Love: Elementary Is Simply a Standout

  • By
    &

by Christina Dowling | Wed., Aug. 29, 2012 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ELEMENTARY, Jonny Lee Miller

John Filo/CBS

We are suckers for a good mystery. Add dysfunctional tragic heroes and we're just about smitten.

CBS' take on an old classic brings the famous friends Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to New York City, but don't let the unconventional duo, locale and times fool you: This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. 

Elementary (CBS)
Premieres Thursday, Sept. 27, 10 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Scandal (ABC), Rock Center (NBC)
Cast: Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, Aidan Quinn
Status: We've seen the pilot episode

Find out when your favorite shows return with our Fall TV Premiere Calendar

We should probably preface this with a disclaimer. We are big fans of the BBC's Sherlock, but we believe that more than one modern Sherlock Holmes adaption can exist in the universe without taking away from the brilliance of the other. Shocking, we know.

You may think you know Sherlock Holmes, but you don't know this one. It's different approach focusing on the recovering-addict Holmes. He's quirky in the best sense of the word, but probably more aptly, he's complex. 

We're introduced to Sherlock Holmes (Miller) through his newly appointed sober companion, Dr. Joan Watson (Liu). She is no-nonsense, but Holmes has her number from the get-go. Or does he? She's suffering from some past trauma that pushed her out of the OR. And Holmes used drugs to forget some past trauma that pushed him out of London. It's a match made in dysfunctional heaven.

New York City set spills Glee's new season secrets

Elementary is very much a CBS show. CBS knows what they do well, and this they do very well. If you like crime shows, you'll recognize the beautifully stylized slow-motion shots and intricately weaved mystery.

But while perfectly feeling like a CBS show, it feels fresh and different from their other offerings. It may be due to Miller's complicated and nuanced performance as Holmes. There is enough intrigue to keep us interested, enough humor to keep us entertained. We've already saved a place on our DVR for this baby.

And before you get your panties in a twist about sexual tension and a female Watson, cool yo' jets. This Holmes and Watson have an interesting dynamic, not because they want to jump each other's bones, but because they both are intelligent, stubborn and interesting people who are both clearly damaged. And while Watson is being paid to be Holmes' sober companion to keep him on the straight and narrow, something tells us this new partnership will be good for her too.

True Blood's season ends with an explosive cliffhanger

Liu says that the bosses don't have any intention of taking the Holmes-Watson relationship to the romantic direction, but references the source material for Holmes' interesting relationship with women. "There is friction," Miller adds. "That creates a tension and a friction rather than the other way."

Our Review in GIF Form: 

some text

Verdict: Watch it. We love Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu together. This should be a huge success for CBS and we will be there watching each week.

 

2012 Fall TV Preview: Elementary
Elementary?
63.7%
22.3%
14.0%

All the scoop and spoilers you need in our Spoiler-rama gallery!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Watch With Kristin , 2012 Fall TV Preview , Jonny Lee Miller , Lucy Liu , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.