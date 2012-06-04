Golden Remote Awards 2012: Nominate Your TV Favorites Now!

The Golden Remote Awards (previously known as the Tater Top Awards, and before that, the WandAwards—don't ask) seek to give you die-hard TV fans a chance to weigh in on the best (and the worst, but mostly the best) moments from the 2011–2012 TV season. And we're not just talking about best actress, best actor and the rest of the basic awards given out come Emmy time. We want to cover all the bases. So take a look at the categories below and head to the comments to nominate your favorites!

The Golden Remote Awards are launching soon, so post early and post often. And help spread the word on Twitter using our handy-dandy hashtag!

Tweet #GoldenRemotes

We are now taking nominations for the following categories:

Favorite Funnyguy

Favorite Funnygirl

Drama King

Drama Mama

Best Couple

Oddest Couple

Love Triangle You're So Over

Best Fight

Best Kiss

Best Shocker

Moment That Made You Want to Throw Out Your TV

Best Baddie

Best Bitch

Show You'll Miss the Most

Star You'll Miss the Most

Steamiest Moment

Biggest Tearjerker

Most Heartbreaking Cancellation

New Fall Show You're Most Excited About

Show You Cannot Believe Is Still on the Air

Guiltiest Pleasure

Best Guest Star

Best New Show

Breakout Star, Male

Breakout Star, Female

Favorite Reality Show

Favorite Reality Star

Best Line

Best Comedy

Best Drama