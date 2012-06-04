Golden Remote Awards 2012: Nominate Your TV Favorites Now!

HBO, CW, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC
Who needs the Emmys when you have the Golden Remote Awards?!
What's that? You've never even heard of the world-famous Golden Remote Awards? Well, that's because this is the first time we've ever done them. But it's about to become a worldwide phenomenon. Just you wait.
The Golden Remote Awards are the true TV fans' one and only chance to make sure the shows they love get some awards lovin'. And right now, it's time to nominate your favorites...
The Golden Remote Awards (previously known as the Tater Top Awards, and before that, the WandAwards—don't ask) seek to give you die-hard TV fans a chance to weigh in on the best (and the worst, but mostly the best) moments from the 2011–2012 TV season. And we're not just talking about best actress, best actor and the rest of the basic awards given out come Emmy time. We want to cover all the bases. So take a look at the categories below and head to the comments to nominate your favorites!
The Golden Remote Awards are launching soon, so post early and post often. And help spread the word on Twitter using our handy-dandy hashtag!
We are now taking nominations for the following categories:
Favorite Funnyguy
Favorite Funnygirl
Drama King
Drama Mama
Best Couple
Oddest Couple
Love Triangle You're So Over
Best Fight
Best Kiss
Best Shocker
Moment That Made You Want to Throw Out Your TV
Best Baddie
Best Bitch
Show You'll Miss the Most
Star You'll Miss the Most
Steamiest Moment
Biggest Tearjerker
Most Heartbreaking Cancellation
New Fall Show You're Most Excited About
Show You Cannot Believe Is Still on the Air
Guiltiest Pleasure
Best Guest Star
Best New Show
Breakout Star, Male
Breakout Star, Female
Favorite Reality Show
Favorite Reality Star
Best Line
Best Comedy
Best Drama
Scroll on down and let the nominating party begin!