Tara Reid Seen Linking Arms With 60-Year-Old Silver Fox. New Couple Alert?

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Thu., May. 24, 2012 6:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tara Reid, Fawaz Gruosi

Jerome Domine/ABACA/startraksphoto.com

It seems like Tara Reid likes her men...seasoned, if you will.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted linking arms and strutting a megawatt smile with 60-year-old jeweler Fawaz Gruosi while partying on a massive yacht at the Lady Joy Boat Party in Cannes (which seems to be the thing to do), and we started to wonder—are they an item?

He's quite a catch.

READ: PDA Alert! Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Get Kissy in Cannes

Sure, he's a little older than the fellows Reid has previously been romantically connected to, but maybe that's what she needs.

According to The New York Times, Gruosi—the founder and president of de Grisogono—is one of the "most sought-after watch and jewelery makers of his generation." That's kinda hot.

Reid's reps told us they won't comment on her personal life; in March, the actress told E! News that she was "single and happy," but was open to meeting new people.

Like Gruosi, perhaps?

GALLERY: Hollywood Couples: How They Met

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tara Reid , Couples , , 2012 Cannes

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.