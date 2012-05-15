The Social Network's Aaron Sorkin to Write Steve Jobs Screenplay

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Tue., May. 15, 2012 7:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Steve Jobs, Aaron Sorkin

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images

Who better for the job?!

Aaron Sorkin exclusively told E! News back in November that Sony Pictures Entertainment wanted him to write the Steve Jobs biopic, and now we can confirm that the Oscar-winning Social Network scribe will be indeed be penning the film's screenplay.

MORE: First Look: Ashton Kutcher in His Steve Jobs Guise

Cochairman of Sony Pictures Amy Pascal said in a statement, "Steve Jobs' story is unique: he was one of the most revolutionary and influential men not just of our time but of all time. There is no writer working in Hollywood today who is more capable of capturing such an extraordinary life for the screen than Aaron Sorkin; in his hands, we're confident that the film will be everything that Jobs himself was: captivating, entertaining, and polarizing."

Steve Jobs is based on the best-selling biography of the legendary Apple cofounder by award-winning journalist Walter Isaacson. Ashton Kutcher stars in another biopic, Jobs, that's already in production.

GALLERY: Steve Jobs' Star Connections

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Movies , Ashton Kutcher , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.