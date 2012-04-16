Save One Show: This Round Is Closed, Please Stand By

by Jenna Mullins | Mon., Apr. 16, 2012 6:30 AM

And just like that, we're down to 10 shows in need of saving.

Only one show can be rescued from the evil clutches of cancellation, and after you guys nominated 20 shows worthy of our competition, that list got knocked down to ten. So who's still in it to win it?

Head on down to the top 10 poll below and vote for which show you think deserves E! Online and E! News' campaign to save it from the TV graveyard. We're not kidding, when we get our winner, we basically take it to the network president's house all wrapped up in a bow.

On Thursday, we'll not only reveal the top five Save One Show contestants, but the wild card round will start! That's when things get all kinds of crazy on Twitter. But for now, just vote in the poll below and help us narrow the list down to five. This round closes on Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. PT.

Don't forget to round up your fanbases by spreading the word on Twitter using the hashtag #SaveOneShow!

PHOTOS: Save One Show 2012

TAGS/ Watch With Kristin , Save One Show , Polls , Top Stories
