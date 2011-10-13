Poor Little Rich Girl Alert: Did Bethenny Frankel's Net Worth Just Drop $91.9 Million?!

It's safe to say it's been a rough week for Bethenny Frankel. And while she's stomped down the rumor questioning her tale of being lost at sea, another rumor has popped up in its place. And this one could cost her more than just her reputation.

At issue is whether or not Frankel is truly deserving of her recent inclusion on Forbes' Highest-Paid Women in Entertainment list released last week. The magazine claims the recent sale of her Skinnygirl empire netted her a whopping $100 million. But recently unearthed documents pertaining to the sale seem to indicate that the figure she banked is actually a far less astronomical $8.1 million.

Which would mean, at least as far as the press is concerned, Frankel's net worth just dropped $91.9 million. Yes, million (granted that she may never have had to begin with).

But did her booze-abetted payday really get shaken, stirred and straight-up inflated by an extra eight figures?