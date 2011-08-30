Alec Baldwin and John Krasinski: Baseball Rivalry Heats Up (Literally!)

Is it hot in here or is it just us?

Well, once you view the latest New Era ad featuring New York Yankees fan Alec Baldwin taunting John Krasinski about his beloved Boston Red Sox, you'll pretty much have your answer to that question.

In the spot, airing during today's series opener between the two teams, Baldwin seems to think the best way to inflict some serious pain on not only Krasinski, but fans at Fenway, is to torch a bunch of game tickets. While this may be true, the act of doing so, not surprisingly, doesn't go exactly as planned.

Bad for Baldwin? Yeah. Bad for us? No way.