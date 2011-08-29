Royal Raver Alert! Watch Prince Harry Fall Into a Pool Fully Clothed (Sorry, Ladies)

Well, that's one way to make a splash.
Fresh off of word breaking that Prince Harry would be making like Will and Kate and heading to California for some military training this fall, the young (single) royal kicked off his shoes (literally) and got down to celebrating at a Croatian nightclub. Unfortunately, things didn't quite go to plan, and he ended up jumping, fully clothed, into a pool.
Though not for the reason you might think. Consider us most definitely amused. He, on the other hand, may be more than a little red-faced…
While the first photos of the incident, released earlier today, seemed to show the young royal in full party mode, gamely (and, let's be honest, probably with a bit of a buzz) diving into the pool of Veneranda, an open-air club while on a lads' holiday in Hvar, Croatia, video of the incident has since surfaced and seems to paint a slightly different picture of the scene.
Though Harry is clearly seen barefoot, dancing (nice moves by the way, Har) on the ledge of the pool, the grainy video seems to show that the night owl didn't so much jump in out of spontaneous celebration, but lost his balance slightly, and after some quick thinking chose to save face and purposely dive in rather than ungraciously fall. (Dancing his way back out of the pool was a particularly classy touch.) In any case, he was quickly followed by one of his party pals, who wasted no time in jumping in after him.
Still, he wasn't down for long, and laughingly got right back up, soaked jeans, shirt, hat and all, and resumed his rightful dancing perch on the ledge.
Now that's how you keep calm and carry on. See you in October, Harry!