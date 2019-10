Fame, They Wear It Well, but for How Long?

Yeah, we know it looks like the Jonas Brothers are opening a dry-cleaning business. Especially coming on the heels of last week's suit giveaway at Madame Tussauds.

This time, the cute-as-a-button boys' yard sale is for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Fanatics will recognize these duds from their No. 1 album, A Little Bit Longer. Speaking of which, we understand why Nick didn't want to wear those mauve monstrosities even one little bit longer.