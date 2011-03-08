Amanda Seyfried Spills on Her Many Men—But What's With the Animals!?

  • By
    &

by Team Truth | Tue., Mar. 8, 2011 10:56 AM

Robert Pattinson, Vanity Fair, Amanda Seyfried, Elle

Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair; Alexei Hay for Elle Magazine

Amanda Seyfried and Robert Pattinson have the two hottest mag covers out right now—and notice how we didn't say sexiest?

Seriously, what's with the strange movement where smokin' hot A-listers are paired with mood-killing critters? Crocodile DunPattinson came out last week, and now Elle's April cover story features the gorgeous Seyfried—along with a goat, a cat and a goose, just to name a few. 

But unlike our beloved Rob, who barely touched on his "traumatic" relationship with Kristen Stewart, Amanda let loose on her past Hollywood men!

Did you know she even dated one of our fave vamps?

TWITTER: Follow Ted

Alexander Skarsgard! Seriously, how did that one get away from us?

"We dated. He's superfunny, but I was too involved with Dom."

Dom meaning Dominic Cooper, her ex who not only cheated on her with Lindsay Lohan in Cannes (this is a fact folks, trust) but apparently put the gorg blonde through hell before.

"I was just kind of foolishly thinking that the two of them were done and Dom and I were involved," Seyfried candidly dished about Dom and what she thought was his ex. "But we weren't really as involved as I thought. So I got my heart broken pretty hard."

Pictures and animal pairings aside, we loved what Seyfried had to say. Hollywood needs to be more open sometimes at kissing and telling!

She's hardly parading for the paparazzi every chance she gets, but we think celebs personal lives are fair game during a sit down like this.

As for her recent fling Ryan Phillippe? Babe nailed that answer, too.

"Um, yeah. I've been 'seen' with him," she said.

Are we the only ones who were kind of won over by her openness? Hearted the babe before, but this attitude is totally refreshing for us to see in Hollywood. Don't you think?

VIDEO: Seyfried talks Red Riding Hood

TAGS/ Movies , Lindsay Lohan , Ryan Phillippe , Robert Pattinson , Kristen Stewart , Alexander Skarsgard , Amanda Seyfried , Dominic Cooper
