W Explains: Skintastic Kim Kardashian Spread Was "Work of Art"

Magazine responds after Kim laments on Sunday's Kourtney and Kim Take New York, "Oh my God, I'm more naked than I was in Playboy!"

By Natalie Finn Feb 02, 2011 3:30 AMTags
Reality TVMagazinesKim KardashianNakedKardashian NewsKourtney And Kim Take New York

Don't cry, Kim Kardashian!

After Kourtney and Kim Take New York tackled Kim's scantily clad appearance in the pages (and on the cover) of W, the magazine felt compelled to reassure a seemingly remorseful Kim that it had nothing but the purest of artistic intentions when photographing the E! star.

"In keeping in line with the theme of W Magazine's November Art Issue, Kim Kardashian's cover was conceived as an artistic collaboration with well-known artist Barbara Kruger, and was a meditation on the influence that reality TV has on contemporary culture," a spokeswoman for the mag told New York's fashion blog, the Cut.

"The inside portfolio documented the career and power of Kim Kardashian as a work of art, using the language of artists like Jeff Koons...and Gilbert & George."

Well, that sounds pretty nice.

Kim lamented to Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Odom on Sunday's episode, "Oh my God, I'm more naked that I was in Playboy. I'm so mad right now!" Then to the cameras, "The whole concept was sold to me that nothing would be seen. I feel so taken advantage of...I've definitely learned my lesson. I'm never taking my clothes off again, even if it's for Vogue."

Leave it to mom, though, to make a daughter feel better.

After getting some "own it" advice from Kris Jenner, Kim ultimately said, "I'm glad I did them."

