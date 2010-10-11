Kim Kardashian Gets Naked Again!

Kim Kardashian has said she regrets posing naked for Playboy, but the E! reality starlet has bared all again in a very revealing shoot for W magazine.
Cover girl Kim is totally nude on the face of the November art issue, except for some strategically placed text boxes over her famous curves.
But this shot is nothing compared to some of the other photos she took during the shoot, while wearing nothing except silver body paint...
We're not sure which shots will make the final cut into the magazine, but there are some NSFW shots of Kim and her ample assets floating around the web for your viewing pleasure.
And even though Kim's showing us everything in this sexy spread, she tells the mag that what you see isn't really what you get.
"I'm not a drinker, and when I'm up on the table dancing, it's for the picture," she explains. "Then I sit right back down. I play into the perception of me, but it's not really me. And the show reveals that."
Kim's also gotten confident with her voluptuous frame. "I used to think, I have to be this or that or skinny, and now, because of the show, everyone is embracing just me, which has given me such a confidence," she confesses. "Now, I'm like, 'Why did I ever give that feeling the time of day?' "
Her loss of insecurity (and clothing) is our gain, isn't it? The issue featuring the entire portfolio hits newsstands this Wednesday.