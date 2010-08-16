Katie Holmes States Obvious: Suri Knows Fashion

Katie Holmes has finally confirmed what we've known all along—Suri Cruise is indeed a fashionista.

"She says, 'I want this sleeve cut,' and it's like, 'Okay, we'll cut it.' She picks out all her own clothes and has since she was 1 1/2," the actress tells New York magazine about her 4-year-old's obvious sense of style.

Not just that, but it's pretty clear that Suri understands all too well that making choices about one's own couture can only get you so far if the 'rents aren't doing their part to keep up…