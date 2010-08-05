Barbra Streisand Critiques Jennifer Aniston's Homage: About That Schnoz...

Barbra Streisand, having launched 1,000 impersonators, surely knows that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning diva has seen the photos of Jennifer Aniston invoking Babs' most memorable looks in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, in which she also compared the microscopic scrutiny she is under to Streisand's life in the spotlight.

So what did the famed perfectionist have to say about the homage?