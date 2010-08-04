Jennifer Aniston Mimics Streisand. Yay or Nay?

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but does Jennifer Aniston successfully pull off looking like Barbra Streisand?
We suppose the answer all depends on which pic you're looking at in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar, where the actress recreates some of the living legend's more memorable poses…
Of course, such an homage wouldn't be complete without some explanation as to why you're doing it in the first place.
"Barbra inspires me because there isn't anything she hasn't done that she wanted to do," Jen tells the mag. "She's a true renaissance woman."
Not only that, but in many ways, she can totally relate to Babs.
"[Barbra and I] are people who have been put in the spotlight, for better or for worse, and you just keep riding, and you keep overcoming," she says.
Well, if there's anybody who can overcome stuff like, say, a douchey ex-boyfriend, The Bounty Hunter and the relentless comparisons to Angelina Jolie, it's our girl.
