The Bachelor Australia Star Ashleigh Freckleton Reflects on Surviving a Cult

A Bachelor Nation star had a reality check when she realized that the yoga school she joined was more like a cult—a sex cult.

Ashleigh Freckleton, a 28-year-old former contestant of the current ninth season of The Bachelor Australia, detailed her experience in an interview with Australian women's media group Mamamia, posted last week. The reality star, a speech pathologist, said that she joined a live-in yoga school in Romania, which she did not name, at the recommendation of a friend. Freckleton said that there, she was told to strip naked and was photographed and interviewed about her devotion to the group's guru.

She told the outlet, "Even though my body's telling me this is wrong, I'm shaming myself thinking, 'It's your ego. You need to spiritually evolve. You've got to push through, keep going.'"

Freckleton said female members were encouraged to be intimate with each other. She said there were viewings of mainstream pornography, a striptease event promoted as a female-empowerment activity and an orgy involving urine play—with claims that urine is "charged with spiritual energy." She said she refused to participate.