2021 MTV Video Music Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs followed by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. See who else made the list.

By Elyse Dupre, Ryan Gajewski Aug 11, 2021 4:00 PMTags
It's sounding more and more as though the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just might be the most memorable one yet. 

Roughly a month before the highly anticipated ceremony takes place, the event's team revealed the list of nominations for all the coveted categories on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This includes Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and many more.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations with seven nods followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo trail closely behind with five nominations apiece. Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy. The awards show is set to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 12. The MTV VMAs will air live across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

MTV plans to work with officials to keep participants safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition, given that the show will take place the day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, MTV will work with nonprofit organization 9/11 Day to recognize the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

All the Couples You Forgot Attended the MTV VMAs

To see the full list of nominees, scroll on.

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP" 
DJ Khaled ft. Drake, "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits" 
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears" 

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo 
Taylor Swift  

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood" 
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, "Leave The Door Open" 
BTS, "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license" 

Best New Artist

24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie

YouTube

Push Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows, "Are You Bored Yet?" 
October 2020: Ashnikko, "Daisy"  
November 2020: SAINt JHN, "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn, "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart, "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto, "Sex Lies"
March 2021: Madison Beer, "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI, "WITHOUT YOU"
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license" 
June 2021: girl in red, "Serotonin"
July 2021: Fousheé, "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn, "Think About Me" 

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood" 
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP" 
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More" 
Drake ft. Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later" 
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, "Peaches" 
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa, "Prisoner"

Best Pop

Ariana Grande, "positions"
Billie Eilish, "Therefore I Am"
BTS, "Butter"
Harry Styles, "Treat People With Kindness" 
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, "Peaches"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u" 
Shawn Mendes, "Wonder"
Taylor Swift, "willow"

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo, "Said Sum" 
Polo G, "RAPSTAR" 
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A., "FRANCHISE" 

Best Rock

Evanescence, "Use My Voice"
Foo Fighters, "Shame Shame"
John Mayer, "Last Train Home"
The Killers, "My Own Soul's Warning" 
Kings Of Leon, "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz, "Raise Vibration"

Best Alternative

Bleachers, "Stop Making This Hurt" 
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves" 
Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, "my ex's best friend" 
twenty one pilots, "Shy Away" 
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti" 
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA, "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira, "GIRL LIKE ME" 
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" 
Karol G, "Bichota" 
Maluma, "Hawái"

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid, "BROWN SKIN GIRL" 
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, "Leave The Door Open" 
Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Go Crazy" 
Giveon, "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" 
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown, "Come Through" 
SZA, "Good Days" 

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE, "DUMDi DUMDi" 
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream" 
BTS, "Butter" 
SEVENTEEN, "Ready to love" 
TWICE, "Alcohol-Free"  

Video for Good

Billie Eilish, "Your Power" 
Demi Lovato, "Dancing With The Devil" 
H.E.R., "Fight For You"
Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" 
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z, "Entrepreneur" 

Best Direction

Billie Eilish, "Your Power," directed by Billie Eilish 
DJ Khaled ft. Drake, "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber), directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X 
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino 
Taylor Swift, "willow," directed by Taylor Swift 
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A, "Franchise," directed by Travis Scott 
Tyler, The Creator, "LUMBERJACK," directed by Wolf Haley 

Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid, "BROWN SKIN GIRL," cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant 
Billie Eilish, "Therefore I Am," cinematography by Rob Witt 
Foo Fighters, "Shame Shame," cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez 
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper, "Holy," cinematography by Elias Talbot 
Lady Gaga, "911," cinematography by Jeff Cronenweth 
Lorde, "Solar Power," cinematography by Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer, "ALREADY," art direction by Susan Linns, Gerard Santos 
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits," art direction by Alison Dominitz 
Lady Gaga, "911," art direction by Tom Foden, Peter Andrus 
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," art direction by John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, "Best Friend," art direction by Art Haynes 
Taylor Swift, "willow," art direction by Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez 

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch, "Build A Bitch," visual effects by Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova 
Coldplay, "Higher Power," visual effects by Mathematic 
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, "You Right," visual effects by La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel 
Glass Animals, "Tangerine," visual effects by Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," visual effects by Mathematic 
P!NK, "All I Know So Far," visual effects by Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc 

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande, "34+35," choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson 
BTS, "Butter," choreography by SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM 
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits," choreography by Natricia Bernard 
Foo Fighters, "Shame Shame," choreography by Nina McNeely 
Harry Styles, "Treat People With Kindness," choreography by Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey, "Be Kind," choreography by Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic,"Leave The Door Open," editing by Troy Charbonnet 
BTS, "Butter," editing by Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens 
Drake, "What's Next," editing by Noah Kendal 
Harry Styles, "Treat People With Kindness," editing by Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, "Peaches," editing by Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa, "Prisoner"

