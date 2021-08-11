Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For This Empowering Lesson

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"The media really did brutalize me over gaining a lot of weight," Kim—who went on to have three more children: Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with Kanye—shared. "It would be on covers of magazines like me and Shamu, who wore it better? It was like really, really crazy."

Referring to her posts back in March discussing the Framing Britney Spears documentary, she continued, "I posted on my Instagram not too long ago like all the articles I found. They would always compare me to Kate Middleton, so it would say like, ‘Kate the Waif' and "Kim the Whale,' ‘The Waif vs. the Whale.' It was like so nasty. I mean, I can't even believe…I don't think that would really fly today. But it killed my self-esteem. I would sit at home and cry all the time."