Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For This Empowering Lesson

As Kanye West once said, "You can't tell me nothing." And now, the same goes for Kim Kardashian.
During a guest appearance on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Kristen Bell, the mom of four revealed the "best" lesson learned during her almost 10-year relationship with Kanye. "I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was," Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, said, adding, "As long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."
"You don't have to please everyone as long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to," she continued. "Like, you have one life and you're living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."
The KKW Beauty founder and the Grammy winner began dating in April 2012 and notably sent fans of both stars into a frenzy. And although the news of Kim's pregnancy with their first child, North West, really shut the Internet down later that year, Kim told Kristen that she was struggling in private.
"The media really did brutalize me over gaining a lot of weight," Kim—who went on to have three more children: Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with Kanye—shared. "It would be on covers of magazines like me and Shamu, who wore it better? It was like really, really crazy."
Referring to her posts back in March discussing the Framing Britney Spears documentary, she continued, "I posted on my Instagram not too long ago like all the articles I found. They would always compare me to Kate Middleton, so it would say like, ‘Kate the Waif' and "Kim the Whale,' ‘The Waif vs. the Whale.' It was like so nasty. I mean, I can't even believe…I don't think that would really fly today. But it killed my self-esteem. I would sit at home and cry all the time."
Moving forward, it does sound like she's taking a page fresh from Kanye's book and is "more confident" with each passing day.