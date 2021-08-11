See Gwen Stefani’s Preserved Dress and Flowers From Blake Shelton Wedding

According to Carson Daly, who officiated the couple's wedding, the newlyweds' ceremony was "a perfect blend of country and glamour."

"It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," The Voice host told Today. "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."